FeedonThis: “140 or Less” features Machado/Harper, Bulls, and Blackhawks

CHICAGO - Twitter might let you have 280 characters, but we're still keeping the segment "140 or Less" on Sports Feed.

Once again Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman gave their thoughts on three Chicago sports topics in the form of a tweet on Tuesday's show on CLTV. From the Harper/Machado wait to the Bulls' at the trade deadline and the Blackhawks' pursuit of the playoffs, the guy's opinions on each is part of #FeedonThis from the program which you can watch in the video above.

Bill Belichick can now easily be considered one of the greatest coaches in the history of professional football, especially after equalling George Halas and Curly Lambeau for most NFL championships.

Jarrett and Josh discussed Bill's place in history in the video above.