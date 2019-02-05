Cubs family patriarch Joe Ricketts apologizes for racist emails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The patriarch of the family behind the Chicago Cubs has apologized after an online media outlet published emails in which he took part in racist comments and conspiracy theories.

Some of the emails Splinter News published Monday featured Joe Ricketts making Islamophobic comments, such as "Islam is a cult and not a religion." Others included conspiracies about former President Barack Obama's birthplace and education.

Ricketts, who founded TD Ameritrade, apologized for the emails:

“I deeply regret and apologize for some of the exchanges I had in my emails. Sometimes I received emails that I should have condemned. Other times I’ve said things that don’t reflect my value system. I strongly believe that bigoted ideas are wrong.”

Cubs' Chairman Tom Ricketts issued a separate statement saying his father's emails don't reflect the values of the Cubs and highlighting that his father isn't involved in the Cubs' operations. Here is his full statement:

"We are aware of the racially insensitive emails in my father’s account that were published by an online media outlet. Let me be clear: the language and views expressed in those emails have no place in our society. "My father is not involved with the operation of the Chicago Cubs in any way. I am trusted with representing this organization and our fans with a respect for people from all backgrounds. These emails do not reflect the culture we’ve worked so hard to build at the Chicago Cubs since 2009."

Joe Ricketts sold 34 million shares of TD Ameritrade to help purchase the Cubs in 2009.