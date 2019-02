Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicagoans are usually the most resilient when it comes to the cold. But Pat was disappointed in his fellow Chicagoans when they couldn’t handle the subzero weather.

"Man of the People" is a weekly late-night comedy show with Pat Tomasulo airing Saturdays at 10 p.m. on Chicago’s legendary WGN Channel 9.

Get Social with the Man of the People:

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram