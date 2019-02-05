× New details revealed in death investigation of Chicago sergeant

CHICAGO — An off-duty Chicago police sergeant who was discovered shot to death was reportedly in a vehicle with another off-duty CPD sergeant at the time of the gunfire, according to the Chicago Tribune, citing law enforcement sources.

A Chicago police spokesman tells the Tribune, 47 year-old Lori Rice apparently took her own life.

The case is still under investigation. The spokesman adds the other officer has been fully cooperating.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has held off on classifying a cause of death.

Rice was found in a car on Saturday night in an alley in the 900 block of S. Bell Ave. in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood.