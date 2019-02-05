Blackhawks Game Notes For Tuesday @ Edmonton
- The Blackhawks beat the Wild, 4-3, in overtime in Minnesota on Saturday, their fourth consecutive win. That’s their longest winning streak since a five-game streak in December 2017.
- Erik Gustafsson scored twice, including the overtime winner, against the Wild, his first career two-goal game. He now has 15 points (2g, 13a) in his last 14 games, and the Hawks are 7-3-3 in his last 13 games with a point.
- The Oilers have won both matchups between these teams this season, but Chicago has had a lot of success in Edmonton recently – their 12 wins there since the 2008-09 season (12-5-0) are their most against any non-divisional opponent in that span.
- Edmonton fell to the Canadiens, 4-3, in overtime in Montreal on Sunday, its fifth straight loss and second straight in overtime. In their last 10 games, the Oilers have killed off just 65.7 percent of penalties (23-for-35).
- Leon Draisaitl had a pair of goals in the loss to Montreal, and he now has multiple points in three of his last four games. His 29 goals this season have tied a career high, set in 2016-17, and he’s on pace to average more than a point per game for the first time in his career.
- The Blackhawks have scored 32 goals in the final two minutes of periods this season, second most in the league (Winnipeg, 33). However, they’ve allowed 31 such goals, tied with the Ducks for the most in the league. Edmonton has allowed 26, tied for seventh most.