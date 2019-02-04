× ‘Young and the Restless’ star Kristoff St. John found dead at 52

SAN FERNANDO VALLEY, Ca. — A star of the long-running soap opera “Young and the Restless” has died at 52.

TMZ reports Kristoff St. John’s body was found by one of the actor’s friends at his San Fernando Valley home on Sunday.

Authorities were called to the home, and St. John was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no sign of foul play, but a source says alcohol may have been a factor, according to TMZ.

St. John played Neil Winters on “Young and the Restless” since 1991. TMZ reports he’s earned nine Daytime Emmy Award nominations and 10 NAACP Image Awards