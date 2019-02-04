Woman killed in Pilsen apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A 48-year-old woman died and a firefighter was injured during a fire overnight in the city's Pilsen neighborhood.

The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Monday at an apartment building on 18th and Peoria.

The woman was found unresponsive by fire crews on the second-floor.

She was transported to Stroger Hospital where she later died.

A firefighter cut his hand while battling the fire. He was treated at an area hospital and is expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.