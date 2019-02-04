Wintry air to return after springlike Monday

Last week’s deep freeze became a fading memory as March-level warmth arrived on Monday. Highs at most locations from the city, south reached the low 50s, making it the warmest day in nearly a month. Scattered piles are all that remain of a snow cover that averaged some 10 inches deep across the metro area on Friday. Monday afternoon also featured a cold front that sent temperatures tumbling into the 30s, a reminder that it is still winter, and cold air is not far away. Two systems are forecast to impact the area midweek. Freezing rain is expected to glaze the city Tuesday night. Temperatures will then rise as a second system brings rain Wednesday into Thursday. Readings are then forecast to crash Thursday afternoon, dropping to the single digits west and north of the city by Friday morning. Despite the return of colder weather, no significant snow is expected through the upcoming weekend.