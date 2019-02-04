× Winter Weather Advisory for primarily Freezing rain and sleet Tuesday evening into the overnight for most of the Chicago area

A Winter Weather Advisory (purple-shaded area on the headlined map) is in effect from Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning for most of the Chicago area. Freezing rain and sleet will spread across northeast Illinois into northwest Indiana from west to east beginning late afternoon far west and continuing through the evening and overnight hours . There could be some wet snow mixed in across northernmost portions close to the Illinois-Wisconsin state line. Hazardous driving conditions will exist during portions of the Tuesday evening as well as the Wednesday morning commutes around our area.