× WGN-TV TO PREMIERE “BOZO’S CIRCUS: THE 1960s” SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 17 AT 7PM

CHICAGO, February 4, 2019 – Surviving full-length segments from the first decade of WGN’s legendary “Bozo’s Circus” have recently been digitally remastered. Now, for the first time since their original airings over 50 years ago, WGN-TV will air the segments, in their entirety, in a two-hour primetime special titled “Bozo’s Circus: The 1960s” on Sunday, February 17th at 7p CT. WGN’s Dean Richards will host. The unedited segments are made up of sketches, guest circus acts and the Grand Prize Game, featuring the original cast: Bob Bell as Bozo, Ray Rayner as Oliver O. Oliver, Don Sandburg as Sandy, Ned Locke as Ringmaster Ned, and the show’s musical director, Bob Trendler as Mr. Bob, leading the Big Top Band. Sandburg, the last surviving member of the original cast, passed away on October 6, 2018.

WGN’s Bozo show, recognized as the most popular and successful locally-produced kids’ show in the history of television, aired from 1960 to 2001 (and nationally from 1978 to 2001), with viewers waiting as long as 10 years to be part of the show’s 200+ member studio audience. In 2005, WGN premiered the two-hour retrospective “Bozo, Gar & Ray: WGN TV Classics,” which has since aired annually and become a holiday tradition.

The special broadcast will also be streamed live at WGNTV.com/Live and on the WGN-TV Live app, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play. A rebroadcast of “Bozo’s Circus: The 1960s” will be seen Sunday, February 24th at 12p (noon) CT on WGN-TV as well as online at WGNTV.com/Live and the WGN-TV Live app.

“Bozo” is a registered trademark and copyright of Larry Harmon Pictures Corp. All Rights Reserved.

WGN-TV is Chicago’s Very Own source for news, sports and entertainment. WGN News programs more local news than any other Chicago TV station and can be seen on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN-TV News app. Get local weather on WGN-TV, CLTV, WGNTV.com and the WGN Weather app. WGN 9.2 is Chicago’s home of Tribune Broadcasting’s classic TV network Antenna TV and WGN 9.3 is Chicago’s This TV movie network affiliate. WGN 9.4 carries TBD, bringing the world of internet video to the TV screen. WGN-TV is a Tribune Broadcasting station. For more information on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV, go to WGNTV.com