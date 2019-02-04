× Tribune investigation uncovers financial problems for Chicago mayoral hopeful

CHICAGO — A Chicago Tribune investigation uncovered financial problems for mayoral candidate Amara Enyia.

The Tribune says she omitted one-third of her income on her 2017 federal tax return.

Enyia did not report the $21,000 she was paid by Chris Kennedy’s campaign for governor.

Enyia said she forgot to give the tax form to her accountant.

The investigation also found Enyia has been sued over rent and student loans, faced a lien for unpaid federal taxes …. and been fined thousands for failing to file quarterly campaign finance reports.

She said they are a result of her decision to work in public service, which is not lucrative.