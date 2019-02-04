Some residents in Des Plaines without water for over a week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES PLAINES, Ill. — Hundreds of people at a mobile home park near Des Plaines said they haven’t had water for a week. The area is dealing with a water crisis, due in part, to last week’s polar vortex.

The area gets water from a well, which froze during the recent cold snap. The pipes leading to it froze as well. Residents said they still do not have water and the water they do have, they don’t want due to the brownish color.

Residents were angry that they still didn't have water. One resident said the brownish water was 100 percent cleaner than what it was before. One of them said the water originally came out black.

Residents said the well they get their water from has always been unreliable.

Management at Zeman Homes insisted that they're working on it. But with not much changing, county and state officials have stepped in.

“We’ve got families out here. We’ve got elderly. We need to make sure that flowing water and clean water is being dispersed ,” Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison said.

“Owners of this company do not maintain this park correctly. The people that were out of water for more than a week, there’s no notices sent to them. Each person should have gotten a flyer and some water delivered personally,” State Rep. Marty Moylan (D-Des Plaines), said.

Management said they are frantic and doing everything they can to get water restored.

County and state officials are less than certain about that. They had inspectors in the area Monday making sure everything that needs to get done gets done.

There’s no timeless on when the water will be restored.