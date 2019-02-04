× Sheriff releases video from night of fatal police shooting of Robbins security guard

ROBBINS, Ill. — Videos released Monday shed some light on the events leading up to and following the fatal shooting of 26-year-old security guard Jemel Roberson by a Midlothian police officer on November 11.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office released several police body cam and dash cam videos, as well as cell phone videos from witnesses, in response to a Freedom of Information Act request Monday. Included in the release are scenes of a confrontation and shooting that occurred inside the bar that led to an initial call to police, and outrage from onlookers outside the bar after a Midlothian officer shot and killed Roberson.

Footage showing Roberson being shot was not included in the release.

Roberson was working as armed security at Manny’s Blue Room Lounge in Robbins when shots rang out inside the bar. One video included in the release shows the chaotic scene as someone fired shots from what appears to be the entrance of the bar.

Roberson returned fire and was detaining one of the shooting suspects when he was fatally shot by a Midlothian police officer who responded. Investigators have said Roberson was not wearing clothing identifying him as a security guard, but some witnesses said he was wearing a hat emblazoned with the word “Security.”

While footage of Roberson’s shooting was not included in the release, several videos show him wounded on the scene.

After initially refusing to name the officer involved in the shooting, Midlothian Police Chief Daniel Delaney identified fourth-year Officer Ian Covey. Covey was put on administrative leave pending a state police investigation.

While the Illinois State Police are investigating the officer-involved shooting, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the initial shooting inside the bar, and released videos related to Roberson’s shooting collected as part of their investigation.

“The Sheriff’s Office has determined that under state law, and in the interests of transparency, these videos are now releasable to the public,” the department said in a statement accompanying the videos.

Roberson was a father to a young son, and had another child on the way. He served as a musician for several churches and he wanted to be a Chicago police officer.

Following his death, Roberson’s family has filed a lawsuit against the Midlothian Police Department.

Below are links to the videos released by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office – some of them contain images viewers may fine disturbing. Discretion advised.