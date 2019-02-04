× New study shows a link between tequila and weight loss

After that football game (and half-time show) this is welcomed news! According to Delish, there’s a link between tequila and weight loss. This is great news for everyone that works on this show!

According to the American Chemical Society, which researched the effects of tequila on blood glucose levels last year, sugars found in the plant that makes tequila can help lower your blood sugar. Researchers found that mice who’d been given a standard diet, and then drank water with agavins added, ended up eating less overall and had held a lower blood sugar levels that the others who hadn’t consumed agavins. (agavins are not to be confused with agave syrup—and are non-digestible)

Basically, if you’re going to be putting a couple back, maybe ditch the margaritas for a round of tequila shots.