Woman says daughter, 7, was abused by teacher at CPS school

CHICAGO — A woman who said her child was being abused at a South Side school said her daughter is now afraid to go to the bathroom alone.

An investigation is underway at Powell Elementary School after allegations of student abuse at the hands of a teacher who has been with the district for 15 years.

One woman, who was pulled to the side last week by the school's assistant principal, said her 7-year-old daughter’s first grade teacher was at the center of those allegations. She said her daughter was one of those alleged to be abused.

"Apparently the teacher's done more than hit her. Pinched her, locked her in the bathroom. My daughter now will ask her sisters to come in the bathroom with her even at home. And I asked, why are you scared to go in the bathroom? And apparently it's because of this teacher who's been locking her in the bathroom," the woman said.

She said she was upset to find out that a teacher was doing that to her child. She said her daughter never said a word before she was asked directly about it. She said she was scared to tell.

CPS said they removed the teacher from their position and launched an investigation.

When asked about the allegations, CPS issued the following statement:

"The district's top priority is ensuring students have a safe and supportive learning environment and we take allegations of staff misconduct seriously. Upon learning of concerning allegations the district removed the teacher from their position and launched an investigation."

DCFS did not comment on the case.