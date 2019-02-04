Midday Fix: Cider based cocktails & details on the upcoming Cider Summit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ambrosia Borowski - General Manager at The Northman cider pub

The Northman

4337 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago

http://www.thenorthman.com/

Event:

February 9, 2019

Cider Summit

Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier

840 E. Grand Ave., Chicago, IL 60611

https://www.cidersummitnw.com/chicago/

Recipe:

William Crump

**named for an English apple variety known to be full of flavor

Ingredients

2 oz Diplimatico Mantuano rum

1/2 oz grapefruit juice

1/8 oz Galliano

2 oz Vander Mill Ginger Peach

Splash of Lucid Absinthe

Recipe

Add all ingredients, except the cider, to a shaker filled with ice. Shake, then pour over fresh ice. Top with cider, a splash of Lucid Absinthe, add dehydrated grapefruit wheel.