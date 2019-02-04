Midday Fix: Cider based cocktails & details on the upcoming Cider Summit

Ambrosia Borowski - General Manager at The Northman cider pub
The Northman
4337 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago
Event:
February 9, 2019
Cider Summit
Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier
840 E. Grand Ave., Chicago, IL 60611
https://www.cidersummitnw.com/chicago/
Recipe:
William Crump
**named for an English apple variety known to be full of flavor
Ingredients
- 2 oz Diplimatico Mantuano rum
- 1/2 oz grapefruit juice
- 1/8 oz Galliano
- 2 oz Vander Mill Ginger Peach
- Splash of Lucid Absinthe
Recipe
Add all ingredients, except the cider, to a shaker filled with ice. Shake, then pour over fresh ice. Top with cider, a splash of Lucid Absinthe, add dehydrated grapefruit wheel.