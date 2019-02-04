Meet Sam Gordon, the teenage girl featured alongside NFL legends in Super Bowl commercial

Sam Gordon, a 14-year-old girl from Utah, appeared alongside NFL legends in a commercial that aired during Super Bowl 53 Sunday night.

The only female player featured in the “100-Year Game” commercial, Gordon is the inaugural NFL Game Changer Award Winner.

Gordon made history in 2015 when she and her father launched the first-of-its-kind Utah Girls Football League. Now, similar all-girls leagues have popped up in Indiana, Georgia and Canada, the NFL said.

Gordon’s next challenge? Starting an all-girls football team at her high school.