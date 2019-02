Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHBROOK, Ill. -- A man was found dead after being shot inside an apartment in near north suburban Northbrook.

Cook County sheriff’s officers responded to an apartment building in the 3600 block of Salem Walk around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities found the body of 22-year-old Daniel Middaugh inside the apartment, and discovered he'd been shot.

No one is in custody. The fatal shooting is being investigated as a homicide.