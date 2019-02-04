Lunchbreak: Stone-Ground Grits with Cider Braised Pork Shoulder, Poached Egg, Sour Cream, Scallions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Tim Graham of Twain restaurant

Twain

2445 N. Milwaukee Ave. (in Logan Square)

Chicago, IL 60647

www.TwainChicago.com

773-697-8463

Event:

Twain is now open for brunch every Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Recipe:

Stone-Ground Grits with Cider Braised Pork Shoulder, Poached Egg, Sour Cream, Scallions

Serves 6

Cider Braised Pork Shoulder:

1 jalapeno, seeded and finely diced

1 tablespoon butter

3 pounds pork shoulder, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 tablespoon lard

1 pound onion, cut into large pieces

4 cloves garlic, halved

1 quart apple cider

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup whole grain mustard

stone-ground grits (recipe below)

12 poached eggs (recipe below)

sour cream

salsa verde (store-bought)

1 bunch of scallions, sliced

In a small sauce pan, sauté the jalapeno in butter on low heat until tender.

Sear the pork shoulder pieces on high heat in the lard until caramelized. Pull pork shoulder out of pan and set aside.

Add the onions and garlic to the pan and sauté until tender. Return the pork to the pan, add the cider, soy sauce, mustard and jalapeno. Simmer slowly, braising until tender. Allow the pork to cool in the cooking liquid overnight, refrigerated.

The next day, remove the pork from the cooking liquid. On medium heat, reduce the cooking liquid to a thick syrup before adding the pork back into it.

Meanwhile, make the grits and poached eggs (recipes below).

To serve, scoop hot grits into a bowl and add pork. Top with two poached eggs per bowl, sour cream, salsa verde and scallions.

Stone-Ground Grits:

1 quart milk

1 quart water

4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1 pint stone-ground grits

½ pound butter

¼ pound cream cheese

salt and pepper to taste

Bring the milk, water, garlic and thyme to boil, stirring occasionally to avoid scorching. While whisking, add in grits.

Reduce to low heat, stirring occasionally, for up to 45 minutes or until the grits are done to your liking. Stir in the butter and cream cheese, season to taste with salt and pepper, and set aside, keeping warm.

Poached Eggs:

12 eggs

salt and pepper

Heat 2 to 3 inches of water in large saucepan or deep skillet to boiling. Adjust heat to keep liquid simmering gently.

Break eggs, 1 at a time, into custard cup or saucer. Holding dish close to surface, slip egg into water.

Cook eggs until whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard, 3 to 5 minutes. Do not stir. Lift eggs from water with slotted spoon. Drain in spoon or on paper towels. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and serve immediately.