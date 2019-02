Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Like so many athletes, Kyle Prater's football career did not go as planned. He was a top recruit out of Proviso West with a couple seasons at Northwestern, but he never gained stardom in the NFL.

Now he's transitioning to the next phase of his life by using his college degree to become a filmmaker. He's documented his journey in "Shifting Gears II" with a special screening at ArcLight Cinemas this Thursday. There will also be a Q and A with Prater and Matt Forte.

For tickets go to IndistryTV.com