Ice storm risk grows Tuesday night; rain to fall heavily into a sub-freezing air mass; treacherous ice accumulations threaten; cold air’s core over Montana and the Dakotas threatens active storm pattern in next week
-
Wintry mix of ice, rain and snow to last overnight, threaten morning commute
-
Wintry mix of ice, sleet and snow cause messy and slick morning commute
-
At least 7 dead after winter storms blanket Midwest
-
Winter Weather Advisory for Chicago area in effect early Monday
-
Winter Weather Advisory for freezing rain mixed at times with sleet and snow, spreading over most of the Chicago area Tuesday
-
-
Storm walloping the Southeast wipes out power to 500k and makes travel ‘difficult or impossible’
-
More than 20 million people are in the path of major winter storm in the South
-
Seasonably cool week ahead of cold, possibly stormy weekend
-
Winter Storm Warning/Winter Weather Advisories and Lakeshore Flood Warning end later this Monday morning
-
Winter Storm Watch to begin Friday; Heaviest snow expected overnight into Saturday
-
-
Wintry weather to reach our area in days ahead
-
Canceled flights, delayed trains and icy roads as winter storm moves east
-
Wicked winter storm moves across Midwest