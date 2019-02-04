Chicago-area rivers on the rise due to snowmelt/runoff and ice jams

The recent mild temperatures and light rain have combined to melt the extensive snow cover across the Chicago area with subsequent runoff causing rivers to rise. Ice jams continue to be an additional problem in many areas. Flood warnings are in effect for segments of the Illinois, Vermilion, Kankakee and Rock Rivers where minor flooding is forecast with the exception of major flooding at Wilmington on the Kankakee River. Flood Advisories for rivers nearing bankfull are in effect for additional segments on the Illinois, Iroquois, East Branch of the DuPage, Fox, Pecatonica, Kishwaukee, and Rock Rivers and Sugar Creek. Rivers under Warning/Advisories are shaded in green on the headlined map.

The River Summary below prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service shows river stages today and Flood Forecasts/Advisories.

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr Flood Warnings
                     Stage    Today            Change and Advisories

North Branch Chicago River
Niles                 10.0        M  M              M
Chicago (Pulaski Rd)  18.0    13.50  06 AM Mon   2.17

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     4.07  06 AM Mon   0.82
Gurnee                 7.0     3.55  06 AM Mon   1.08
Lincolnshire          12.5     8.38  06 AM Mon   0.86
Des Plaines           15.0    10.90  06 AM Mon   1.49
River Forest          16.0     8.15  06 AM Mon   2.75
Riverside              7.5     6.28  06 AM Mon   1.98



Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5     6.73  06 AM Mon   0.54
Montgomery            13.0    11.86  06 AM Mon   0.25 ADVISORY
Dayton                12.0     8.37  06 AM Mon   1.31 ADVISORY

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    17.35  06 AM Mon   2.19 ADVISORY

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     8.70  06 AM Mon   1.10

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     8.23  06 AM Mon   1.25
Shorewood              6.5     3.73  06 AM Mon   1.10

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     8.12  06 AM Mon   2.67
Foresman              18.0    13.28  06 AM Mon   4.57 ADVISORY
Chebanse              16.0     8.84  06 AM Mon   1.85
Iroquois              18.0    14.25  06 AM Mon   4.36 ADVISORY



Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0    15.68  06 AM Mon   9.13 ADVISORY

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     7.58  06 AM Mon   0.21
Kouts                 11.0     8.22  06 AM Mon   0.39
Shelby                 9.0     9.94  06 AM Mon   0.47 MINOR
Momence                5.0     6.02  06 AM Mon   0.58 MINOR
Wilmington             6.5    10.60  06 AM Mon   0.00 MAJOR

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     4.98  06 AM Mon   1.88

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     3.73  06 AM Mon   1.39



Munster               12.0     7.81  06 AM Mon   1.41
South Holland         16.5    10.12  06 AM Mon   3.71

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     4.33  06 AM Mon   1.94

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     5.35  06 AM Mon   1.48
Leonore               16.0    11.36  06 AM Mon   2.00 MINOR

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     7.65  06 AM Mon   1.51 ADVISORY
Ottawa               463.0   460.10  06 AM Mon   0.85 ADVISORY
La Salle              20.0    16.65  06 AM Mon   1.09 MINOR

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0        M  M              M

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     2.76  06 AM Mon   0.59 ADVISORY
Perryville            12.0     9.78  06 AM Mon   0.49

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    10.46  06 AM Mon  -0.01 ADVISORY

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     8.84  06 AM Mon  -0.04 ADVISORY
Latham Park           10.0        M  M              M ADVISORY
Rockford (Auburn St)   9.0     4.42  06 AM Mon   0.23
Byron                 13.0    12.09  06 AM Mon   0.18 ADVISORY
Dixon                 16.0    15.78  06 AM Mon   0.38 MINOR