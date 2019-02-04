× Chicago-area rivers on the rise due to snowmelt/runoff and ice jams

The recent mild temperatures and light rain have combined to melt the extensive snow cover across the Chicago area with subsequent runoff causing rivers to rise. Ice jams continue to be an additional problem in many areas. Flood warnings are in effect for segments of the Illinois, Vermilion, Kankakee and Rock Rivers where minor flooding is forecast with the exception of major flooding at Wilmington on the Kankakee River. Flood Advisories for rivers nearing bankfull are in effect for additional segments on the Illinois, Iroquois, East Branch of the DuPage, Fox, Pecatonica, Kishwaukee, and Rock Rivers and Sugar Creek. Rivers under Warning/Advisories are shaded in green on the headlined map.

The River Summary below prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service shows river stages today and Flood Forecasts/Advisories.