Chicago-area rivers on the rise due to snowmelt/runoff and ice jams
The recent mild temperatures and light rain have combined to melt the extensive snow cover across the Chicago area with subsequent runoff causing rivers to rise. Ice jams continue to be an additional problem in many areas. Flood warnings are in effect for segments of the Illinois, Vermilion, Kankakee and Rock Rivers where minor flooding is forecast with the exception of major flooding at Wilmington on the Kankakee River. Flood Advisories for rivers nearing bankfull are in effect for additional segments on the Illinois, Iroquois, East Branch of the DuPage, Fox, Pecatonica, Kishwaukee, and Rock Rivers and Sugar Creek. Rivers under Warning/Advisories are shaded in green on the headlined map.
The River Summary below prepared by the Chicago National Weather Service shows river stages today and Flood Forecasts/Advisories.
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CST Mon Feb 4 2019
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Warnings
Stage Today Change and Advisories
North Branch Chicago River
Niles 10.0 M M M
Chicago (Pulaski Rd) 18.0 13.50 06 AM Mon 2.17
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 4.07 06 AM Mon 0.82
Gurnee 7.0 3.55 06 AM Mon 1.08
Lincolnshire 12.5 8.38 06 AM Mon 0.86
Des Plaines 15.0 10.90 06 AM Mon 1.49
River Forest 16.0 8.15 06 AM Mon 2.75
Riverside 7.5 6.28 06 AM Mon 1.98
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 6.73 06 AM Mon 0.54
Montgomery 13.0 11.86 06 AM Mon 0.25 ADVISORY
Dayton 12.0 8.37 06 AM Mon 1.31 ADVISORY
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 17.35 06 AM Mon 2.19 ADVISORY
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.70 06 AM Mon 1.10
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 8.23 06 AM Mon 1.25
Shorewood 6.5 3.73 06 AM Mon 1.10
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 8.12 06 AM Mon 2.67
Foresman 18.0 13.28 06 AM Mon 4.57 ADVISORY
Chebanse 16.0 8.84 06 AM Mon 1.85
Iroquois 18.0 14.25 06 AM Mon 4.36 ADVISORY
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 15.68 06 AM Mon 9.13 ADVISORY
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 7.58 06 AM Mon 0.21
Kouts 11.0 8.22 06 AM Mon 0.39
Shelby 9.0 9.94 06 AM Mon 0.47 MINOR
Momence 5.0 6.02 06 AM Mon 0.58 MINOR
Wilmington 6.5 10.60 06 AM Mon 0.00 MAJOR
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 4.98 06 AM Mon 1.88
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 3.73 06 AM Mon 1.39
Munster 12.0 7.81 06 AM Mon 1.41
South Holland 16.5 10.12 06 AM Mon 3.71
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 4.33 06 AM Mon 1.94
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 5.35 06 AM Mon 1.48
Leonore 16.0 11.36 06 AM Mon 2.00 MINOR
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 7.65 06 AM Mon 1.51 ADVISORY
Ottawa 463.0 460.10 06 AM Mon 0.85 ADVISORY
La Salle 20.0 16.65 06 AM Mon 1.09 MINOR
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 M M M
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 2.76 06 AM Mon 0.59 ADVISORY
Perryville 12.0 9.78 06 AM Mon 0.49
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 10.46 06 AM Mon -0.01 ADVISORY
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 8.84 06 AM Mon -0.04 ADVISORY
Latham Park 10.0 M M M ADVISORY
Rockford (Auburn St) 9.0 4.42 06 AM Mon 0.23
Byron 13.0 12.09 06 AM Mon 0.18 ADVISORY
Dixon 16.0 15.78 06 AM Mon 0.38 MINOR