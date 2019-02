CHICAGO — Chance the Rapper is holding a concert Saturday afternoon for Chicago mayoral candidate Amara Enyia.

The concert is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 8. The time and location have not been revealed.

In October, the rapper publicly endorsed Enyia. Chance touted his shared goals for the city with Enyia in empowering the impoverished.

No further information was provided.

