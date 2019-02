Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago Ald. Proco “Joe” Moreno said his car was stolen. In fact, he filed a police report last month declaring the alleged theft.

Now, Moreno says it was all just a big understanding.

WGN’s Meghan Dwyer spoke to the woman behind the wheel — a single mother who said she was shocked to be arrested after Moreno loaned her the car.

