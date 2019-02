× 3 people shot on I-57 near Calumet Park

CALUMET PARK, Ill. — A shooting on I-57 near Calumet Park closed northbound lanes Monday evening.

According to state police, three people were shot on the highway near the 127th Street exit about 4 p.m. Northbound lanes from 127th Street to 147th Street were closed Monday evening as police investigated.

The lane closures remained in effect as of 6 p.m. Southbound lanes were open.

No additional details were immediately available.