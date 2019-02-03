× What is Chicago’s record for consecutive days with snow?

Dear Tom,

The Chicago area just completed a stretch of 16 straight days of snow. Was that a record?

— Kent Rhodes, Lisle

Dear Kent,

It was not. We came close but fell just short of the city’s record of 18 straight days with at least a trace of snow. Chicago weather historian Frank Wachowski checked this statistic out and found an 18-day snowy stretch from Feb. 9-26, 1960. During that record span, measurable snow fell on 11 days and traces on seven days. The snowfall totaled 15.6 inches. During our recent run of 16 days with snow, which tied for the city’s second longest, snow fell daily from Jan. 17-Feb. 1. Measurable snow fell on 12 days, with traces on four. A total of 16.4 inches of snow fell. The city has logged just one other 16-day run, from Dec. 18-Jan. 2 in the winter of 1962-63, that brought 14.9 inches of snow.