For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.
Temps to reach 50s Monday
-
Mild temps, rain possible Monday
-
Temperature drop, single-digit temps on the way
-
Mild weekend with above average temps
-
Cloudy skies, chilly temps, scattered flurries
-
Temps in 30s, partly cloudy weekend
-
-
Temps in 30s, rain later in week
-
Chilly temps through week
-
Rainy Sunday, chilly temps throughout week
-
Frigid temps not done yet, snow to fall Sunday into Monday
-
Snow is gone, but expect temps in the 20s
-
-
Warm but windy Monday, chillier temperatures arrive Tuesday
-
Cold, chilly temps throughout week
-
Flurries on the way, temps in the mid-30s