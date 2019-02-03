Sunday Brunch: ‘Super Boil’ Shrimp Boil

Dana Hompluem, co-owner and operator of Lowcountry was at WGN to tell us about their Super Bowl Sunday special, the "Super Boil."
There are two Lowcountry locations: Lakeview and the South Loop.
Lowcountry is also participating in Chicago Restaurant Week which runs through Feb. 7.
They are offering a $36 Dinner Menu.
Lowcountry Lakeview
3343 N. Clark St.
Lowcountry South Loop
1132. S. Wabash Ave.
“Super Boil” Shrimp Boil
Seafood Stock:
- In a 12qt stockpot, add 2 cups of orange juice and 2 cups of apple juice
- Add 1/4 cup of *Cajun seasoning (can be store bought)
- Add 1 stalk of lemongrass
- Add cold water until it is 2/3 filled
*Cajun Seasoning:
- ¼ cup paprika
- ¼ cup pink Himalayan sea salt
- 2 tbsp. ground black pepper
- 2 tbsp. ground white pepper
- 2 tbsp. garlic power
- 2 tbsp. onion powder
- 2 tbsp. dried thyme
- 1 tbsp. cayenne pepper
Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix thoroughly
Cajun Sauce:
In small saucepan, add 8 oz. of grass-fed butter and 2 tbsp of garlic. Add 1 tbsp. of Cajun seasoning (can be store bought) and 1tsp of cayenne pepper (add more if you are a heat seeker). Add tbsp of lemon juice.
To Boil Shrimp:
Using a pasta basket, lower shrimp into seafood stock. Boil for 2-3 minutes.
If you are adding potatoes, corn on the cob, and sausages (extras), the items must be pre-cooked
beforehand as the cooking times are different.
Final Preparation:
In a plastic bag, combine the cooked protein and add sauce. If adding potatoes, corn and sausage, add now.
Shake thoroughly and enjoy!