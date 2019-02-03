Sunday Brunch: ‘Super Boil’ Shrimp Boil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dana Hompluem, co-owner and operator of Lowcountry was at WGN to tell us about their Super Bowl Sunday special, the "Super Boil."

There are two Lowcountry locations: Lakeview and the South Loop.

Lowcountry is also participating in Chicago Restaurant Week which runs through Feb. 7.

They are offering a $36 Dinner Menu.

Lowcountry Lakeview

3343 N. Clark St.

Lowcountry South Loop

1132. S. Wabash Ave.

www.lowcountrychicago.com

“Super Boil” Shrimp Boil

Seafood Stock:

In a 12qt stockpot, add 2 cups of orange juice and 2 cups of apple juice Add 1/4 cup of *Cajun seasoning (can be store bought) Add 1 stalk of lemongrass Add cold water until it is 2/3 filled

*Cajun Seasoning:

¼ cup paprika

¼ cup pink Himalayan sea salt

2 tbsp. ground black pepper

2 tbsp. ground white pepper

2 tbsp. garlic power

2 tbsp. onion powder

2 tbsp. dried thyme

1 tbsp. cayenne pepper

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix thoroughly

Cajun Sauce:

In small saucepan, add 8 oz. of grass-fed butter and 2 tbsp of garlic. Add 1 tbsp. of Cajun seasoning (can be store bought) and 1tsp of cayenne pepper (add more if you are a heat seeker). Add tbsp of lemon juice.

To Boil Shrimp:

Using a pasta basket, lower shrimp into seafood stock. Boil for 2-3 minutes.

If you are adding potatoes, corn on the cob, and sausages (extras), the items must be pre-cooked

beforehand as the cooking times are different.

Final Preparation:

In a plastic bag, combine the cooked protein and add sauce. If adding potatoes, corn and sausage, add now.

Shake thoroughly and enjoy!