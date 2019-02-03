Report: Brent Seabrook declines Blackhawks request to waive no-movement clause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brent Seabrook doesn't want to leave Chicago.

According to Sportsnet reporter Elliotte Friedman, the Blackhawks asked Seabrook to waive his no-movement clause and to this point he has declined.

Seabrook has spent his entire career with the Hawks. He signed a eight-year, $55 million extension in September of 2015. The 33-year-old defenseman still has five years left on the deal after this season with a $6.875 million cap hit.

Through 52 games, Seabrook has racked up 5 goals and 15 assists with a -11 plus/minus. His value on the stat sheet may not seem all that impressive, but his presence in the locker room is vital to Patrick Kane.

"People want to get on Seabs about his contract, but to us he's underpaid," noted the eight-time All-Star just a few weeks ago. "What he brings to this locker room. The way he's such a great leader.

"Takes in every guy just like he's known them his whole life. He's an unbelievable teammate. Even that game we missed him when he was sick, you kind of lose your heart and soul a little bit because he's such a big piece."

The three-time Stanley Cup champion has played over 1,000 games in a Blackhawks uniform, putting up more than 450 points.