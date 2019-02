CHICAGO — An off-duty Chicago police officer was found fatally shot in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood Saturday evening.

Officer Lori Rice, 47, was found dead with a single gunshot wound in a car in an alley in the 900 block of South Bell Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Police initially said a man was in custody but he was only interviewed by police in the case.

Her body was taken to the medical examiner’s office.

No further information was provided.