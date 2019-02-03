× Dense Fog Advisory in effect north and west of Chicago until midnight tonight

A Dense Fog Advisory (grey-shaded area on the headlined map) calling for visibilities lowering to a quarter-mile or less will be in effect until midnight CST tonight for counties to the north and west of Chicago. Visibility could drop to near zero at times, especially this evening in some spots, so those traveling should be alert to rapidly changing visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

Low pressure will move out of Iowa, tracking across Wisconsin into northern Lower Michigan Monday, the associated cold front passing through our area from west to east late morning into the afternoon. Winds will pick up with showers spreading into our westernmost sections later tonight, the mixing the air right above the ground due to wind and showers will most likely improve visibility later tonight/early Monday.

Below is a map displaying latest visibility…