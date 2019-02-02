Warmer temperatures make for a rainy weekend forecast
-
Temps rise, but cloudy, damp weather on tap this weekend
-
Good travel day Monday, flurries may fall in time for Christmas
-
Warmer but rainy weekend, cold week follows
-
Region to remain in mild air over the weekend
-
Seasonably cool week ahead of cold, possibly stormy weekend
-
-
Overnight snow, freezing drizzle could lead to slick morning commute
-
Mild Saturday, then temperatures take a tumble
-
Rainy, seasonably mild Thursday
-
Sunshine to continue in abundance this weekend
-
An explanation of the seven daily forecast high/low temps on the Chicago Tribune weather page
-
-
Mild pattern to dominate the rest of December
-
Wind Chill Advisory until 6 p.m. today, then extremely dangerous Wind Chill Warning tonight until Thursday
-
Snow, record-breaking cold expected to hit much of Illinois