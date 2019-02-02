Driver who crashed into Zion CVS was due in jail for DUI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZION, Ill. — Felony charges are pending against the driver of an SUV who hit a police car, then crashed into a CVS in Zion.

According to authorities, driver Nina Allen, 57, was supposed to begin serving an 80-day sentence Saturday for an unrelated conviction for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. She suffered minor injuries in Friday's crash and now faces new charges.

Allen drove more than 30 feet into the CVS store, located at the intersection of Route 173 and Green Bay Road, just after 7 p.m. Friday. Shortly before the crash, a witness had called police to report the driver swerving on the roads.

Police caught up to the SUV in the CVS parking lot. Officers confronted Allen, who they recognized from past incidents, officials said. They then ordered her out of the car.

At that point, according to authorities, Allen rammed the police car at least eight times — and then drove through the store.

No one inside the store was hurt.