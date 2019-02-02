SUV crashes into police car, CVS in Zion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZION -- Felony charges are pending against the driver of an SUV who hit a police car, then crashed into a CVS Pharmacy in Zion.

A woman drove more than 30 feet into the store on Route 173 and Green Bay Rd. just after 7 p.m. Friday.

Leading up to the incident, a witness called police to say she was swerving on the roads.

Police caught up to the SUV in the CVS parking lot.

Officers confronted the driver, who they recognized from past incidents.

They ordered her out of the car.

Instead, she rammed the police car behind her at least eight times ... then crashed through the store.

No one inside the store was hurt.

The driver, who's been identified as Nina Allen, had minor injuries.

She was supposed to start serving an 80 day sentence Saturday, for a second Operating While Intoxicated offense.