Suit-clad customer wanted for ‘highly unusual’ dine-and-dash

OAKDALE, Calif. — A man was caught on surveillance footage sitting in front of a porterhouse steak, a lobster tail and a 20-ounce beer in a California restaurant before pocketing the hunk of meat and walking out.

"What type of person will take a steak and watch the juice drip off and then wrap it in a linen napkin?" House of Beef lead server Denise Loya asked. "It’s just highly unusual."

Loya said the man, dressed in a suit, came into the Oakdale restaurant late Tuesday afternoon and asked for a table for four. She said he looked like a villain from an '80s movie.

"Definitely a used car salesman or bad real estate agent. Slimeball," she told KTXL.

His actions were just as animated. The video shows his eyes shifting constantly as he looks up at the surveillance camera and over his shoulder.

"Just keep your eyes on this person ‘cause his eyes, you can see him, you know, he’s watching," the restaurant's owner, Steve Medlen, said.

One last look into the camera, and the man picks up the slab of meat then folds it into a napkin lifted from the bread basket.

Medlen said he decided to post surveillance video on social media to catch the steak smuggler.

"The monetary part is not part of the equation," he told KTXL. "The part that we want to do is take this person off the street."

"Be great if he would come in and pay his bill and apologize," Loya said, "but I highly doubt that’s gonna happen."

The meal cost $56, staff said.