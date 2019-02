Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Star Jones joined the WGN Weekend Morning News to talk about National Heart Month and her work with the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women campaign.

Jones has had her own struggles with heart health; and in 2010, she underwent open heart surgery. Since then, she has become a spokeswoman and a national volunteer for the American Heart Association.

For more information on heart healthy tips or the Go Red For Women Campaign, go to www.heart.org