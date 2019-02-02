× High and low temperature forecasts on the Tribune’s weather page

Dear Readers,

Based on emails received from readers, there is apparently confusion in the interpretation of the seven daily forecast high and low temperatures on our Tribune weather page. The high/low temperature forecasts on this page are based on a chronological format and the premise that the weather on the first day begins when the reader opens the morning paper. The forecast high is the highest temperature expected to occur that day, which in most cases is in the afternoon. The forecast low is the lowest temperature expected to occur during the next overnight period and usually will occur around daybreak the following morning. For example, if the Wednesday forecast’s high/low is 15/-5, the 15 is expected Wednesday afternoon, but the low of -5 will not occur until Thursday morning. This format is followed through the entire seven-day forecast period on this page.

— Tom Skilling