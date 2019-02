× Dense Fog Advisory Chicago area-wide tonight into Sunday morning

A Dense Fog Advisory (grey-shaded area on the headlined map) calling for visibilities lowering to a quarter-mile or less will be in effect tonight into Sunday forenoon for all of the Chicago area. Visibility could drop to near zero later tonight and early Sunday in some spots, so those traveling should be alert to rapidly changing visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

