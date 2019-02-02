Andersonville festival celebrates all things cozy with ‘PJ Fun Run’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — It’s safe to say there’s some cabin fever in Chicagoland after the polar vortex kept us inside for most of the week.

In Andersonville, WGN’s Sean Lewis found a North Side group bringing comfort to a new level outside with Hygge Fest, a two-day celebration of all things cozy.

“Hygge is a Danish word that refers to embracing life’s simple pleasures … and feeling relaxed and cozy,” Sara Dinges of the Andersonville Chamber of Commerce said.

Activities include a one-mile PJ fun run, workshops, shopping, and food and drink specials. For more information, visit the chamber of commerce website.