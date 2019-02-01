Man, 20, fatally shot in Palatine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALATINE, Ill. — A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in unincorporated Palatine on Friday afternoon, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of Norway Lane at the Silver Lakes apartment complex about 4:20 p.m. Friday.

Officers found a 20-year-old man, who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The man’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

An investigation is ongoing.