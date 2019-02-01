Chicago-area school closings

Lunchbreak: Bread Pudding and details on the 2019 First Look For Charity event

John Comerford – Executive Chef at House of Blues, Chicago

House of Blues Restaurant & Bar located at 329 N. Dearborn Street near the Marina City Towers

http://www.houseofblues.com/chicago

+

Chicago Auto Show Chairman Ray Scarpelli Jr.

Event:

First Look For Charity

Friday, February 8th

McCormick Place

7:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.

Tickets $275

Benefitting 18 charities

www.FirstLookforCharity.org

www.ChicagoAutoShow.com

Recipe:

Bread Pudding:

Bread Pudding Filling Yield:1/2 pan
9 slices Brioche Loaf  – Cubed
4 ea Eggs – Whole
1 ea Egg – Yolks
.5 cups Sugar – Brown Light ( Packed)
1.5 cups Cream – Heavy
2.25 cups Milk – Whole
2 tbsp. Extract – Vanilla
1 tsp. Salt – Kosher
4 tbsp. Butter – Unsalted
4 tbsp. Whiskey  –  Optional
  • Mix all wet ingredients together with salt and sugar
  • Toss dry ingredients with cubed brioche
  • Let soak for 30 min
  • Pre – heat oven to 350°F
  • Place soaked mixture into sprayed pans
  • Sprinkle top of bread pudding with a little of the Sweet butter mixture
  • Place in oven cook until set 15min
Sweet Butter Mixture Yield: 1/2 pan
.5 cup Sugar – Brown Light
6 tbsp. Butter – Unsalted
  • Cream together butter and sugar

 