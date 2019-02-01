Lunchbreak: Bread Pudding and details on the 2019 First Look For Charity event
John Comerford – Executive Chef at House of Blues, Chicago
House of Blues Restaurant & Bar located at 329 N. Dearborn Street near the Marina City Towers
http://www.houseofblues.com/chicago
+
Chicago Auto Show Chairman Ray Scarpelli Jr.
Event:
First Look For Charity
Friday, February 8th
McCormick Place
7:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.
Tickets $275
Benefitting 18 charities
Recipe:
Bread Pudding:
|Bread Pudding Filling Yield:1/2 pan
|9 slices
|Brioche Loaf – Cubed
|4 ea
|Eggs – Whole
|1 ea
|Egg – Yolks
|.5 cups
|Sugar – Brown Light ( Packed)
|1.5 cups
|Cream – Heavy
|2.25 cups
|Milk – Whole
|2 tbsp.
|Extract – Vanilla
|1 tsp.
|Salt – Kosher
|4 tbsp.
|Butter – Unsalted
|4 tbsp.
|Whiskey – Optional
- Mix all wet ingredients together with salt and sugar
- Toss dry ingredients with cubed brioche
- Let soak for 30 min
- Pre – heat oven to 350°F
- Place soaked mixture into sprayed pans
- Sprinkle top of bread pudding with a little of the Sweet butter mixture
- Place in oven cook until set 15min
|Sweet Butter Mixture Yield: 1/2 pan
|.5 cup
|Sugar – Brown Light
|6 tbsp.
|Butter – Unsalted
- Cream together butter and sugar