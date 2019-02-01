Funeral held for high school senior killed in Orland Park mall shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MATTESON, Ill. — Funeral services were held Friday for the 18-year-old high school student killed in the Orland Park mall shooting.

Javon Britten, a senior at Rich Central High School, was fatally shot Jan. 21 at Orland Square Mall. The shooting happened near a packed food court. Britten knew the gunman, and the pair had been in an earlier confrontation.

Jakharr Williams, 20, has been charged in the case. He’s being held without bail and is due back in court next week.

Family members and friends Friday called for justice and positive change. While relatives took some comfort in the quick arrest made in this case — they want to send a message that senseless violence among young people needs to stop.