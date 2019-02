× Free admission days in February for Chicago museums, aquarium, planetarium

CHICAGO —Looking for indoor activities to pass the wintry month of February? Chicago’s museums, aquarium and planetarium are hosting a number of free general admission days for Illinois residents. All you need is proof of residency.

Field Museum free general admission days:

February 1-28, including President’s Day!

The Field Museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. To plan your visit, check out fieldmuseum.org.

Museum of Science and Industry free general admission days:

Monday-Thursday, Feb. 4–7

Monday-Thursday, Feb. 11–14

Tuesday-Thursday, Feb. 19–21

Monday-Thursday, Feb. 25–28

MSI is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to msichicago.org.

Adler Planetarium free general admission days:

Tuesday-Thursday, Feb. 5-7

Tuesday-Thursday, Feb. 12-14

Monday, February 18 (President’s Day)

Tuesday-Thursday, Feb. 19-21

Tuesday-Thursday, Feb. 26-28

Alder is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information and to plan your visit, go to adlerplanetarium.org.

Shedd Aquarium free general admission days:

Monday-Friday all month long!

Shedd is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. Plan your visit at sheddaquarium.org.