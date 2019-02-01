× Former Chicago Bear Julius Peppers announces retirement after 17 NFL seasons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Chicago Bears defensive lineman Julius Peppers has retired after 17 seasons in the NFL.

He spent four years in Chicago, and thanked Bears fans in a letter in The Payers Tribune:

“Bears fans … man … I could not have chosen a better place to make my first stop outside of North Carolina. You were so welcoming and so supportive. I was very proud to wear that uniform. I’ll always love the city of Chicago.”

Peppers also thanked former Bears coaches Lovie Smith and Rod Marinelli and Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher.