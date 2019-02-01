Chicago is out of the deep freeze, but it’s still very cold. Tips on what to do if your rental apartment doesn’t have enough heat.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you know that 50% of Chicagoans identify as renters? Tenant's United is a community group aimed at helping Chicago area residents understand and assert their tenant's rights. Kit Brennen and Faye Porter share some tips on what to do if you're having problems with heat in your apartment.

Have questions about addressing issues with your landlord? The group meets bi-weekly, with the next one coming up February 9th.

Hyde Park/Woodlawn Neighborhood Tenant Assembly

Saturday, 2/9 4PM-6PM at Floods Hall in Hyde Park

1515 E. 52nd Place