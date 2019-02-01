× Bulls Game Notes For Saturday @ Charlotte

The Bulls and Hornets have split two games this season, with each team defending its home court. Chicago won the first game, 112-110, only to lose the second matchup two days later, 135-106. Charlotte shot 57.0 percent in that win, its second-best mark in a game this season entering Friday’s action.

➢ Chicago beat Miami on the road on Wednesday night, 105-89. The Bulls have won two of their last three road games after losing their previous six away from home.

➢ The Bulls have held opponents under 90 points four times this season, tied with the Celtics for fifth most in the NBA. At the same time, teams have topped 130 points five times versus the Bulls, tying them with the Cavaliers for the seventh-most such games in the NBA this season (ranks entering Friday’s games).