Blackhawks Game Notes For Friday @ Buffalo
- The Sabres defeated the Blackhawks on March 17 last season, 5-3, snapping a streak of 12 consecutive wins by the Hawks in the series. Chicago’s 12-1-0 record against Buffalo since 2010-11 is its best against any single opponent in that span.
- The Blackhawks have won back-to-back games, converting three of their five power-play opportunities in those two games. They have scored on the power-play in nine consecutive games, third-longest streak in the NHL this season and longest by the Blackhawks since 2013-14 (10 straight).
- Since winning 10 straight games in November, Buffalo has gone 8-13-4 (.400) dating back to November 29. The only teams with worse records since then are the Red Wings (.385) and Avalanche (.360).
- Patrick Kane finished January with 21 points (7g, 14a), most in the NHL. He also had 21 points in December, the first time in his career he has tallied at least 20 points in back-to-back months.
- Jeff Skinner leads the Sabres with 31 goals this season and has 45 total points. The last Sabres skaters with at least 31 goals through 50 games of a season was Alexander Mogilny (47) and Pat LaFontaine (31) in the 1992-93 season.
- Chicago trailed, 2-1, in the second period against the Islanders before rallying back for a 3-2 shootout victory. It was only their seventh comeback win this season, tied for second fewest in hockey.