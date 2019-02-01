Bears superfan ‘Bearman’ picked for Hall of Fans

ATLANTA – More blue and orange is heading to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Plainfield’s own Don Wachter a.k.a. Bearman was selected for entry into the Ford Hall of Fans Friday.

Excited to announce I have been inducted into the @Ford Hall of Fans! Thanks to everyone for all of your support along the way. Especially to the @ChicagoBears & @BUrlacher54! And thank you to the all the fans of Bears Nation! I'm proud to represent all of you! GRRRR..!!! 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ncxHzAmFDs — BEARMAN (@bearman4634) February 1, 2019

Wachter was one of three finalists, each of whom were hoping to hear the celebratory knock on their hotel door at Super Bowl weekend.

Instead, Pro Football Hall of Fame President & CEO David Baker, delivered knocks to all three for enshrinement at the newly created Ford Hall of Fans display in Canton, Ohio.

Wachter has been a Bears season-ticket holder for 33 years. Bearman, as he’s known amongst the Soldier Field faithful, paints his face and wears a bear’s head to games. The 56-year-old diehard fan fired up the home crowd from 1998 to 2004 by running onto the field carrying a large Bears flag before every game.