Avondale landing Chicago's third Portillo's location

CHICAGO — It’s been slim pickings for Chicagoans that live outside of the River North and Taylor Street neighborhoods if you’ve got a hankering for that famous chocolate cake and hot dog.

That’s all about to change. The hotdog, Italian beef and chocolate cake kings of Chicago are heading to the northwest side. Specifically, at the southeast corner of Addison Street and Kimball Avenue, smack dab in the middle of Avondale and Irving Park. According to TimeOut Chicago, the 9,000-square foot restaurant will take the pace of a single-story building that was being used by a taxi company. It will have a parking lot, being able to accommodate more than 120 cars.

Mirroring all other Portillo’s locations, it will feature a retro theme, combine the best of the roaring twenties, Great Depression and the New Deal. It will have plenty of room folks, the 280-person dining room will have enough room for you and your tourist friends.