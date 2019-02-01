Actor, Comedian, Producer Stephen Merchant braves the cold to stop by WGN, and it turns out our Cortney Hall has a pretty good British accent!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stephen Merchant was in town promoting his upcoming film "Fighting With My Family" opening in Chicago February 22nd.

"Fighting With My Family" is a heartwarming comedy based on the incredible true story of WWE Superstar Paige™. Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige and her brother Zak are ecstatic when they get the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for WWE. But when only Paige earns a spot in the competitive training program, she must leave her family and face this new, cut-throat world alone. Paige’s journey pushes her to dig deep, fight for her family, and ultimately prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star.